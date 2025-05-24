Torche Announce Reunion Shows Three Years After Breakup

In 2022, Torche broke up after singer-guitarist Steve Brooks revealed he was leaving the band. Now, the stoner metal outfit is back with the announcement of a reunion show in London.

The gig goes down on September 10 at the Electric Ballroom with Cave In, who will be playing through their 2002 album Jupiter. Torche's last record was 2019's Admission, though they released the one-off song "It Never Began" a few years later. The group hasn't shared a statement about their reunion yet, but hopefully there's more news on the way.

UPDATE: It's not a one-off. Torche will play Core Festival in Glasgow, Scotland on September 12.