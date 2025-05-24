Skip to Content
See Alana Haim In A New Clip From Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind

3:39 PM EDT on May 24, 2025

In October, it was revealed that Alana Haim's next acting gigs would be Kelly Reichardt's The Mastermind and Kristoffer Borgli's The Drama. Now, as Haim are rolling out their new album I quit, a teaser clip for The Mastermind is here.

The Mastermind, an art heist film starring Josh O'Connor, just debuted at Cannes and got a five-and-a-half-minute standing ovation and very good reviews. This is the singer's first role since she starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2021 comedy-drama Licorice Pizza. In this teaser clip, O'Connor steals a statuette from a museum while Alana stays with their kids. The filmed is scored by Rob Mazurek. William Tyler recently told us about the experience of scoring Reichardt's 2019 picture First Cow.

Meanwhile, Haim previewed I quit with "Relationships," "Everybody's Trying To Figure Me Out," and “Down To Be Wrong.” The new single "Take Me Back" arrives next week. Check out the teaser for The Mastermind below.

@haimthebandwe came to cannes for one reason..♬ New Flame (but I promise you) (feat. Usher & Rick Ross) - Chris Brown


https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ9576DOA0C/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

