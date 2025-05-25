Watch The National’s Matt Berninger Cover Radiohead And Nirvana On His First Solo Tour

At the end of the month, the National's Matt Berninger is releasing a new solo album Get Sunk. In support of the project, he's ventured on his first ever North American solo tour, which kicked off on May 19.

Over the past week he's closed his shows with some special covers including Radiohead's "Kid A" and Nirvana's "All Apologies." LA singer-songwriter Julia Laws aka Ronboy, who's opening for Berninger this tour and is featured on Get Sunk, joined him onstage. The pair are not new to the cover game, having recorded Tom Petty's "Only A Broken Heart" a few years ago. Also, according to Setlist.fm, he covered Tom Waits' "The Heart of Saturday Night" at Thalia Hall in Chicago.

You can check out the performance of "Kid A" from Wednesday's show at Los Angeles' Palace Theatre and the performance of "All Apologies" from Friday's show at First Avenue in Minneapolis below.

Get Sunk is out 5/30 via Book/Concord.