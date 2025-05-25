Skip to Content
Watch Fountains Of Wayne Play First Concert In 12 Years At Boca Raton Centennial Concert

10:44 AM EDT on May 25, 2025

Five years after the tragic loss of co-leader Adam Schlesinger, Fountains Of Wayne have returned to the stage. Last night, the power-pop greats opened for Weezer at Mizner Park Amphitheatre for an event celebrating Boca Raton’s centennial.

After Schlesinger died from COVID-19 complications in 2020, his surviving bandmates performed one song on a pandemic relief livestream with Sharon Van Etten on bass, but this was their first proper show since 2013. Eve 6's Max Collins is filling in on bass for the short reunion run.

Last night’s setlist comprised tracks from FoW’s first three albums: their 1996 self-titled debut, 1999's Utopia Parkway and 2003's Welcome Interstate Managers. They'll continue the reunion with appearances at Nano-Mugen Festival in Yokohama, Japan on May 31,Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI on July 4, and Oceans Calling in Oceans City, MD on Sept. 26.

Watch the whole concert below.

Thanks Boca Raton for a lovely evening! Pleasure meeting so many of you and sweating on many of you

[image or embed]

— Fountains of Wayne (@fountainsofwayne.bsky.social) May 25, 2025 at 12:48 AM

SETLIST:
"I've Got A Flair"
"Denise"
"No Better Place"
"Barbara H."
"She's Got A Problem"
"Red Dragon Tattoo"
"Valley Winter Song"
"Hackensack"
"Troubled Times"
"It Must Be Summer"
"Mexican Wine"
"Radiation Vibe"
"Survival Car"
"Stacy's Mom"
"Sink To The Bottom"

