Watch Drake Perform From The Balcony At Central Cee’s Toronto Show, Announce OVO Fest Is Returning

Drake seems to be plotting. The Canadian rapper made a surprise appearance at Central Cee's show in Toronto last night. From a balcony, he performed "NOKIA," which recently reached #2 on the Hot 100, off his joint album with PartyNextDoor's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and proclaimed his love for Central Cee.

"That guy right there, that's my fucking brother," he said. "I've seen this guy from day one, a humble spirit, a hard worker. This man observed all he needed to observe. This guy put the work in, made the songs. He's one of the best people I know. The realest."

That's not all. He announced that OVO fest is back this summer. He pointed to Cee saying, "We'll need you there for that."

Cee and Drake are long overdue for a reunion. Central Cee collaborated with Drizzy for 2023's "On The Radar Freestyle" and made a cameo in the video for "Jumbotron Shit Poppin." Maybe they'll cook up something for Drake's anticipated new album that many suspect is titled Iceman, which he's teased on his insta and fintsa. Or maybe we'll finally get to hear their collab "Get A Glass" that Drake had posted and deleted from his Instagram. Or maybe it has something to with the post producer/collaborator Gordo shared about six new Drizzy songs. In any case, it seems new Drake is imminent.

Meanwhile Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is still ongoing; however, the label filed to dismiss it last month, calling the allegations “astonishing.”