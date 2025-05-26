Cameron Winter has been accruing some notable cosigns since he shared last December's Heavy Metal. After making his solo TV debut earlier this year on Kimmel, the Geese frontman recently stopped by Later... With Jools Holland to perform the album's centerpiece "Love Takes Miles," nothing but him and his piano on the stage. Watch it below.
Watch Cameron Winter Perform “Love Takes Miles” On Later… With Jools Holland
