Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Cameron Winter Perform “Love Takes Miles” On Later… With Jools Holland

10:15 AM EDT on May 26, 2025

Cameron Winter has been accruing some notable cosigns since he shared last December's Heavy Metal. After making his solo TV debut earlier this year on Kimmel, the Geese frontman recently stopped by Later... With Jools Holland to perform the album's centerpiece "Love Takes Miles," nothing but him and his piano on the stage. Watch it below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Adam Sandler Reveals Love Of Hole’s Live Through This, Sits Down With Ariana Grande

December 5, 2025
News

Garbage’s Shirley Manson Got Really, Really Pissed About The Beach Balls At Good Things Melbourne

December 5, 2025
News

Miley Cyrus Hates Paper

December 5, 2025
News

Lily Allen Announces West End Girl North American Tour

December 5, 2025
News

“Weird Al” Yankovic Demands That You Pronounce His Last Name Correctly

December 5, 2025
News

Dijon Does SNL Promo, Teases Justin Vernon’s Appearance

December 4, 2025