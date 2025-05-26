Screamo Pioneers Portraits Of Past Reunite At Your Renaissance Festival

Over the weekend, twenty-plus bands of the post-hardcore and screamo ilk took over the Bellweather in Los Angeles for Your Renaissance Fest. Initially planned for the Teragram Ballroom before being moved to the higher-capacity venue, the two-day festival had Portraits Of Past’s first show since 2009 and Kind Of Like Spitting’s first show since 2015. The Spirit Of Versailles were on the lineup, too, after playing their first show since 2005 in their Sioux Falls hometown last month. (Kite Flying Society were supposed to play their first show in 21 years, but had to drop out last month.)

This was Portraits Of Past's second time reuniting following the screamo pioneers' initial run from 1993 to 1995. Kind Of Like Spitting -- the indie-emo band that once included Ben Gibbard -- first reunited in 2012 after breaking up in 2006. See some clips from their performances below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKFaucqSvwo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKFTLLIpoOK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKFVWSOJ1kP/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKFfR1Uvwmu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKE6mh5R1I3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading