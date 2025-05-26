Skip to Content
Grimes Cancels Pride Show Due To “Family Issues”

3:51 PM EDT on May 26, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Grimes performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival weekend 2 day 2 at Empire Polo Club on April 20, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

|Matt Winkelmeyer

Grimes was supposed to perform at DC's World Pride Music Festival in a couple of weeks, a decision that drew some complaints because of her relationship with current Trump senior advisor Elon Musk. As the mother to three of Musk's 14 total children, Grimes is probably somewhat accustomed to "family issues," and now she's saying those have made her have to cancel her festival appearance.

Grimes didn't elaborate any further, but we know she and Musk have had their fair share of custody battles over their children. She's expressed disappointment in Musk's parenting multiple times, as well as some concerns that she could risk deportation. See her statement about the festival below.

Hello friends,

I am so so sorry and regretful to say I have to cancel my pride show in order to deal with family issues.

I want to say that I am aware the situation has been a great inconvenience to the fans for some time, and I am truly determined to make sure this is no longer the case very soon.

I think the show is still going to be amazing and the lineup is great. I hope this is early enough and gives people enough time if they wish to change their plans. And I *will* make this up to you guys very soon.

— (@Grimezsz) May 26, 2025

In more Grimes news, she'll also appear on her boyfriend Anyma’s third album The End Of Genesys, out this Friday (May 30) via Interscope. He previewed their track "Taratata" at Coachella and Tomorrowland festivals last year, and during his Sphere residency in Vegas this past winter, where Grimes joined him on New Year's Eve for a still unreleased track possibly called “A Quantum Romance.”

