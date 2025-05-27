CIVIC – “The Fool”

In a few short days, the hard-rockin' Australian garage-punks CIVIC will release Chrome Dipped, the new album where they venture out in different directions. In search of finding the biggest sound possible, CIVIC enlisted fellow Australian Kirin J. Callinan to produce the record, and early singles "Chrome Dipped" and "The Hogg" almost sound like the work of a different band. The same is true of opening track "The Fool," which is out now, just before the LP arrives.

"The Fool" has a mechanical chug that reminds me of the Stooges, and it's about living in a world run by morons who think they're much smarter than they are: "The fool he wears a crown upon his head/ You know it’s made of sticks and Silly String instead." In the Conor Mercury-directed video, the band members look up at the sky during a barbecue to see their lyrics skywritten among the clouds. Check it out below.

Chrome Dipped is out 5/30 on ATO.