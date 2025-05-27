Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

CIVIC – “The Fool”

10:01 AM EDT on May 27, 2025

Marcus Coblyn

In a few short days, the hard-rockin' Australian garage-punks CIVIC will release Chrome Dipped, the new album where they venture out in different directions. In search of finding the biggest sound possible, CIVIC enlisted fellow Australian Kirin J. Callinan to produce the record, and early singles "Chrome Dipped" and "The Hogg" almost sound like the work of a different band. The same is true of opening track "The Fool," which is out now, just before the LP arrives.

"The Fool" has a mechanical chug that reminds me of the Stooges, and it's about living in a world run by morons who think they're much smarter than they are: "The fool he wears a crown upon his head/ You know it’s made of sticks and Silly String instead." In the Conor Mercury-directed video, the band members look up at the sky during a barbecue to see their lyrics skywritten among the clouds. Check it out below.

Chrome Dipped is out 5/30 on ATO.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Crying Nudes – “joyride”

December 6, 2025
New Music

Reid – “rebirth”

December 6, 2025
New Music

Rubber Band Gun & Joey Joesph Announce New Collab Album ROAM BABY ROAM: Hear “The Longest Party”

December 5, 2025
New Music

Fucked Up Release Year Of The Goat A Week Early

December 5, 2025
New Music

Jawnino & Surf Gang Share Collaborative Project amnesia

December 5, 2025
New Music

Jordan Raf & Shallowater – “From My Wings”

December 5, 2025