Sharpie Smile – “The Staircase”

11:04 AM EDT on May 27, 2025

Dylan Hadley and Cole Berliner used to make wacky art-pop together under the moniker Kamikaze Palm Tree. Recently, the duo started a new project called Sharpie Smile, and announced that their debut album The Staircase would be arriving in June. Exactly one month before that release date, Sharpie Smile have shared the album's title track today.

“‘The Staircase’ is about trying to reconnect with a fractured self," Sharpie Smile say in a press release. "Losing sight of oneself while maintaining relationships that aren’t working anymore, and the process of rediscovery after the fact." While the band's glitchy, maximalist production has has drawn a fair share of 100 gecs comparisons, "The Staircase" reminds me more of Caroline Polachek, a bit of a medieval flair coming through in its futuristic pop balladry. Or maybe I just feel that way because of the song's Dante Capone-directed music video, which is partially set in a castle. Check that out below.

The Staircase is out 6/27 on Drag City.

