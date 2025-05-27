Grizzly Bear Announce First Shows In Over Six Years

Grizzly Bear's last studio album was 2017's Painted Ruins. Since the tour in support of that LP, the Brooklyn indie legends have been on hiatus; frontman Ed Droste left the music world to start a therapy practice, while his former bandmates continued to occasionally work together on non-Grizzly projects. Though Grizzly Bear maintained that they never officially broke up, it sure seemed like a big deal when rumors began spreading last fall of a reunion tour. Today, we have confirmation that those rumors are true.

Grizzly Bear -- in the classic lineup of Droste, Daniel Rossen, Chris Taylor, and Christopher Bear -- have announced a run of seven US shows this fall, their first shows in over six years. It'll start with three nights at Brooklyn Steel in October, before hitting Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, and San Fransisco the following month. Artist pre-sale begins tomorrow, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. local, while general sale follows at the same time this Friday.

Grizzly Bear shared the news along with a trailer that features the cover art to their albums Yellow House, Veckatimest, Shields, and Painted Ruins, which are all getting a vinyl reissue to celebrate the tour. No new music, just a tour. Check out that clip and see the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/08 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

11/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

11/18 - San Fransisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/19 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater