The Fiery Furnaces Announce Their First Shows In Years

When a band's two members are both siblings, can that band never truly break up? The Fiery Furnaces, the twisty and inventive duo of Eleanor and Matthew Friedberger, have never broken up, but they've had a few extended periods of inactivity. As of right now, the Fiery Furnaces haven't come out with a proper album since 2009's Take Me Round Again. They haven't released new music since their 2021 B-side "The Fortune Teller's Revenge," and they haven't played live since they did a couple of songs at the virtual 2022 Tibet House benefit. But now, that latest period of inactivity seems to be over. Like Grizzy Bear, the Fiery Furnaces are heading back out on the road.

Unlike Grizzly Bear, the Fiery Furnaces haven't unveiled any grand plans for a tour. Instead, they recently announced three shows in individual Instagram posts -- all scheduled for the fall, all in Europe. They'll play at the Utrecht festival Le Guess Who?, which also will also feature acts like Unwound, SunnO))), the Congos, and YHWH Nailgun, and they'll also do gigs with Destroyer in London and Brussels. Hopefully, they'll make some more announcements eventually, but that's all they've got going on for now. Check out their dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/06 - London, UK @ Barbican (Pitchfork Music Festival London) *

11/07 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique *

11/08 - Utrecht, Neterlands @ Le Guess Who?

* with Destroyer