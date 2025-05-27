Stream Long Neck’s Surprise New Four Songs EP

It's been a while since we've heard a new album from Long Neck, the Jersey City Band To Watch led by Lily Mastrodimos. Their most recent album Soft Animal arrived back in 2022, and since then, Mastrodimos has been sharing some one-off singles, demos, and live takes over on Bandcamp. That includes the music featured on the new surprise-released EP called Four Songs.

Mastrodimos writes that the EP comprises "some new/older but reworked songs." There are indeed four of them, and they all have a warm homespun charm that puts her great voice front and center. She adds: "Call it an impulsive release while I save up to make the new album. I'm really happy with how these came out, and I hope you like em. Thanks for listening, see you soon."

Listen to Four Songs below.