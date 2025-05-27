Boneflower Announce New Album Reveries: Hear “Pomegranate” (Feat. Touché Amoré’s Jeremy Bolm)

Madrid's Boneflower make frantic, intense post-hardcore, and they've earned a big co-sign from Touché Amoré frontman Jeremy Bolm, one of the great global boosters of frantic, intense post-hardcore. In 2023, Bolm curated and released the massive screamo compilation Balladeers, Redefined, and Boneflower contributed their convulsive track "Pyrrhic Victories." Today, Boneflower announce plans to follow their 2018 album Armour with a new one called Reveries, and Jeremy Bolm sings on the lead single.

Boneflower recorded Reveries with producer, who guests on one track. The record includes one track called "I Gazed At The Starred Night All Alone And Blood Tasted Like Honey In My Mouth, Lethargic," which immediately goes into the pantheon of long and ambitious screamo song titles. Boneflower's new single is a feverish two-minute rush called "Pomegranate." It's fast and jagged, with big bursts of melody, and Bolm's voice adds serious sweetness. They make a great combination.

In related news, Jeremy Bolm just filled a crucial last-minute role at a huge hardcore show in Baltimore. Last week, six people died in a tragic San Diego plane crash, including former Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams and Sound Talent Group booking agent Dave Shapiro. Shapiro booked shows for Drug Church, among other acts, and he was close with Drug Church frontman Pat Kindlon. In the wake of Shapiro's passing, Drug Church canceled a few shows, but they still played a big Memorial Day show in Baltimore with bands like Nails, Terror, and Incendiary. Kindlon wasn't there for the Baltimore show. Instead, Jeremy Bolm stepped in for one night only. Below, check out Boneflower's "Pomegranate" and their Reveries tracklist, as well as some footage of Bolm singing with Drug Church.

<a href="https://boneflower.bandcamp.com/album/reveries-2">Reveries by Boneflower</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Reveries"

02 "The Sun And The Moon"

03 "Sal En Mis Pestañas"

04 "Pomegranate" (feat. Jeremy Bolm)

05 "Nocturnal"

06 "Coup de Grâce"

07 "Sad Bird"

08 "Tears Return When Heartbreaks Don't Heal With Time"

09 "Anniversary"

10 "Lonely Meteor"

11 "I Gazed At The Starred Night All Alone And Blood Tasted Like Honey In My Mouth, Lethargic"

12 "Estrella"

13 "The Void"

Drug Church ft Jeremy Bolm on vocals. Holy fuck pic.twitter.com/NWOBVh7eCM — Carl (@CarlGeneMusic) May 26, 2025

Reveries is out 7/25 on Deathwish, Inc.