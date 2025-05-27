Morgan Wallen Has America’s #1 Song And Album Again

We already knew that the unruly country star Morgan Wallen was one of the most popular musicians in America, but this week's charts show just how dominant he is. A week and a half ago, Wallen released I'm The Problem, an absolutely massive new 117-minute, 37-song album. The vinyl version has three LPs. Thanks to the resulting chart bomb, Wallen now has the #1 song and album in the country -- the second time that he's held down both of the top spots at the same time.

Morgan Wallen previously had America's #1 song and album in March 2023, when One Thing At A Time and "Last Night" dominated the album and singles charts after release. One Thing At A Time, Wallen's previous full-length, is now septuple platinum, and it's never left the top ten. (This week, it's at #4.) Billboard later named "Last Night" the #1 single of 2023. Since then Wallen has had #1 hits with the Post Malone duet "I Had Some Help" and the solo song "Love Somebody." Now, Billboard reports that "What I Want," Wallen's collaboration with the Canadian pop star Tate McRae, debuts at #1 on this week's Hot 100, becoming Wallen's fourth chart-topper. Wallen actually has 37 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. That's the most by any act in a single week, breaking the previous record held by ... Morgan Wallen. (One track from the LP "Lies Lies Lies" is not on the chart because it already peaked last year; however "I Had Some Help" is still Top 20.)

Tate McRae faced some fan backlash when she was confirmed as a guest on Morgan Wallen's album. As far as we can tell, she's done nothing to promote the song's release. Nevertheless, "What I Want" is now McRae's biggest-ever chart hit. Before that, her highest-charting single was "Greedy," which peaked at #3 in January of last year. Maybe they'll make a video together now.

Morgan Wallen actually has all three of the top spots on this week's Hot 100, with "Just In Case" at #2 and "I'm The Problem" at #3. It's the first time that a country artist has ever monopolized the top three. Six of this week's top 10 singles are Morgan Wallen songs. Wallen's triumph ends the gigantic 13-week reign of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther." But even without Morgan Wallen, "Luther" would've fallen from the top this week. On this week's Hot 100, "Luther" comes in at #5 while Alex Warren's adult-contempo smash "Ordinary" is at #3. That means Warren would've won if not for Wallen.

Billboard reports that I'm The Problem moved 493,000 equivalent units in its first week. Of that total, 357,000 comes from streaming. Wallen had the biggest week for sales and streaming since Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department last year. Wallen's promotional tactics confused at least a couple of Target customers...

McRae's new single "Just Keep Watching" from the F1 movie is out later this week. Perhaps Wallen will get to know her a little better now...