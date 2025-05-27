Skip to Content
In Flames Are The Latest Band To Split With Their Drummer This Year

7:08 PM EDT on May 27, 2025

In Flames' latest album was 2023's Foregone, though since then they released a deluxe edition and some collaborations. The Swedish heavy metal band announced today that they're departing with their drummer.

"It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that we announce our creative decision to part ways with Tanner Wayne," they wrote on Instagram. "His dedication and musicianship over the past several years has left, and will continue to leave, a lasting mark on this band. We wish him nothing but the best."

The statement continued, "We appreciate your support and understanding at this time and hope to see you all on tour this summer."

For those trying to keep track… there are new drummers for: The Who, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, Oasis, Goose, Primus, Godsmack, Umphree's McGee, Iron Maiden, Bob Dylan, To The Grave, Black Flag, and uh, New Pornographers.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DKKruSqyylm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Read More:

