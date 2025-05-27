Lucrecia Dalt Announces New Album A Danger To Ourselves Co-Produced By David Sylvian: Hear “divina”

Lucrecia Dalt kicked off this year with "cosa rara," a collaboration with former Japan frontman David Sylvian. It turns out the song comes from her new album A Danger To Ourselves, which was co-produced by the art-rock legend. The Colombian artist is releasing the second single "divina" today.

"In the past, I often turned to movies and texts as mirrors to shape my stories, guiding me away from revealing too much from within, inventing isolated fictions," Dalt says of the record. "This time, I wanted to create music that flows cinematically and sets a landscape to tell a love story that flirts with improbability, the miraculous and the mysterious.”

"divina" indeed flows cinematically; the tune is lush and subtle in its masterful beauty. It comes with a music video directed by Tony Lowe; watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "cosa rara" (Feat. David Sylvian)

02 "amorcito caradura"

03 "no death no danger"

04 "caes" (Feat. Camille Mandoki)

05 "agüita con sal"

06 "hasta el final"

07 "divina"

08 "acéphale"

09 "mala sangre"

10 "the common reader" (Feat. Juana Molina)

11 "stelliformia"

12 "el exceso según cs"

13 "covenstead blues"

A Danger To Ourselves is out 9/5 on RVNG Intl. Pre-order it here.