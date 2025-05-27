Skip to Content
World News – “Don’t Want To Know”

7:46 PM EDT on May 27, 2025

World News released one of our favorite EPs of last year with Escape. The London post-punk band is back today with their first music of 2025, which is a great jangly tune called "Don't Want To Know."

Over Johnny Marr-esque riffs, frontman Alex Evans sings of wanting to be left alone, sliding into graves, and being driven insane. “I think when I wrote it, I was definitely in a depressive episode,” he explains, which is the origin story of a lot of awesome tunes. It was recorded at RAK Studios in central London and produced by Tommy Bosustow (Muse, Taylor Swift). Listen below.

