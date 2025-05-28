Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” Breaks Record For Most Weeks In The Hot 100

In 2022, Glass Animals' TikTok viral hit "Heat Waves" broke the record for the most time spent on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 91 weeks. Now, that record's been broken by Teddy Swims' "Lose Control," which just logged its 92nd week.

Per Billboard, “Lose Control” debuted at #99 on the chart dated Aug. 26, 2023. It was the #1 hit on their year-end 2024 Hot 100 Songs chart, and now it sits at #11. “Teddy Swims is a once-in-a-generation talent who defies genres, making him truly unique in today’s music landscape,” Warner evp of promotion and commerce Mike Chester told Billboard last year. “When we began promoting ‘Lose Control,’ our journey was carefully planned. From the start, we noticed that the song was resonating in various pockets of culture, creating a strong and diverse fanbase.”

Swims performed the song at this year's Grammys. He's also been teasing a new song called “God Went Crazy” that's suppposed to be coming soon.

