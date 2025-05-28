Thom Yorke – “Dialing In”

Six years ago on a run of European shows, Thom Yorke performed an unreleased song of his titled "Gawpers." That song didn't make it onto any future Yorke-related albums, but since then he's tweaked it to become "Dialing In," which will be the opening theme to Apple TV+’s upcoming crime-drama series Smoke.

You can hear "Dialing In" in the Smoke trailer, also out today. It's subtle and mysterious, Yorke's vocals gliding over gentle bells that almost sound like a glass harp.

“Working with Thom Yorke was as much an honour for me as working with Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese or Richard Price,” Smoke creator/executive producer Dennis Lehane said in a press release. “I've somehow been blessed with collaborating with living legends who were also formative influences on my own creative life. Thom is definitely that. In addition, he took a basic concept I gave him and delivered a song that perfectly embodies the show and absolutely crushes.”

Stream "Dialing In" and watch the Smoke trailer below. The show stars Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett and premieres June 27.