caroline – “Coldplay cover”

The experimental UK eight-piece caroline like to have fun with names. This week, they'll release their second LP, which is our current reigning Album Of The Week. It's called caroline 2, which admittedly is not that fun of a name. But caroline getting Caroline Polachek to show up on the single "Tell me I never knew that"? That's pretty fun! It's also pretty fun to release a new song called "Coldplay cover" that's not a Coldplay cover.

"Coldplay cover" is the third single from caroline 2. (We also posted "Total euphoria.") It's a lush, spindly track that moves confidently from one movement to the next. It never sounds like Coldplay, but I bet Coldplay would like it. The transition between the song's two parts turns out to be a physical conceptual trick. Here's how caroline's Jasper Llewellyn explains it:

This song is about the many seemingly incongruent, dissonant things that make up our experience; how we hold these multiple, contrasting things in our awareness and somehow make them into a reality that is coherent, that works together. In this case, there are two different songs, played at the same time, one in the kitchen, one in the living room of the same house in southeast London. The microphone moves between the two rooms

Llewellyn co-directed the "Coldplay cover" video with bandmates Mike O’Malley and Casper Hughes, and he says, "This video is our attempt to translate the spatial polyphony of 'Coldplay cover' into purely visual form. We made it in a day with the help of many friends and generous collaborators." Check it out below.

caroline 2 is out 5/30 on Rough Trade.