Miley Cyrus Promises “Extremely Experimental” Next Album And Sings “Easy Lover” For The First Time At Something Beautiful Release Party

On Friday, big pop star Miley Cyrus will release her new visual album Something Beautiful. Our own pop columnist Katherine St. Asaph just wrote that it's the best album of Cyrus' career. I haven't listened yet, so I can't confirm, but I did think that the early singles -- the title track, "End Of The World," "More To Lose" -- were good. In the promotional blitz for the new LP, Cyrus has played a series of invite-only shows at the Chateau Marmont, the storied Los Angeles hotel. On Tuesday night, Cyrus played a Chateau Marmont set that was hosted by TikTok, and she used the moment to debut one of her album tracks and to make some big promises about the album after Something Beautiful.

As Billboard points out, Cyrus played a 45-minute set to a small crowd, and her backing band included Foxygen's Jonathan Rado, one of her main collaborators on Something Beautiful. She's been teasing an album track called "Easy Lover" for a while, and she debuted that song during last night's performance. Here, watch:

Cyrus also told the crowd, "My next album is about to be extremely experimental, so have fun with that. Something Beautiful is just the appetizer." Did Miley Cyrus make a Merzbow record? I guess we'll find out.

anya taylor-joy, malcolm mcrae, and kane ritchotte at miley cyrus' album release party last night ✨ pic.twitter.com/aXpYSNHfWh — hourly anya taylor-joy (@everyhouranya) May 28, 2025

You now know everything that you need to know about the show that Miley Cyrus played last night. That must be such a relief for you. Something Beautiful is out 5/30 on Columbia.