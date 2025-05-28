Svalbard are breaking up. The Bristol-based heavy rockers announced on Instagram today that 2026 will be their final year as a band, after completing a run of farewell shows.

The statement reads:

After much reflection, we have decided that 2026 will be the final year of Svalbard. Our final UK tour will be in November 2025. Following that, we will be doing a final EU tour, a final Japanese tour and a few more select farewell shows in 2026. Thank you to everyone who has supported us during our 15 years as a band. Your support has meant the world to us. We've shared so many unforgettable moments and we look forward to commemorating our last year as a band with you in 2026.

Serena Cherry, Liam Phelan, and Mark Lilley formed Svalbard in Bristol in 2011, with their debut album One Day All This Will End arriving in 2015. They went on to release three more studio albums: It's Hard to Have Hope (2018), When I Die, Will I Get Better? (2020), and their final album The Weight Of The Mask (2023). See their breakup announcement below.