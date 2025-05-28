Whitney – “Darling”

It's been a while since we've heard from Whitney. The easy-rockin' Chicago duo released SPARK, their most recent album, in 2022. Since then, they've shared the one-off tracks "For A While" and "Kansas," but they've been quiet for a few years now. This summer, Whitney will head back out on tour, opening for Caamp and Shakey Graves and also doing some headlining dates, with Australian harmonizers Folk Bitch Trio as openers. They'll have at least one new song to play at those shows, since they just released the new single "Darling" today.

"Darling" is a breezy love song with a keening upper-register lead vocal and some strings and horns mixed in with its pianos and guitars. It's a pop song, basically, but it's a sideways and idiosyncratic version of a pop song. It ends with a long stretch of silence. Here's how the band describes it:

There’s something to be said for a two minute-or-less gem that aims for the heart. Songs like "Gonna Hurry" by Dolly Parton and "Take Care" by Big Star come to mind -- poignantly written goodbyes emphasized by the fact that both songs are over as quick as they started. In the case of "Darling," the song transitions into a second act that serves to accept a goodbye instead of leaving it up in the air, but we think the song ultimately feels like it's over too soon in the best way possible.

Check out Darling and Whitney's upcoming tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/12 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion #

06/14-15 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

06/18 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl #

06/20-21 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

07/09 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company %

07/10 - North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery %

07/11 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz %

07/12 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre %

07/13 - Richmond, VA @ Maymont #

07/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre #

07/18 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

07/19 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre #

07/20 - South Lake Tahoe, CA @ The Hangar

07/23 - Bozeman, MT @ The Elm

07/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Granary #

07/25 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington's FoCo

07/26 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddlers Green Amp #

07/30 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

07/31 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

08/02 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/04 - Charlton, MA @ Tree House Brewing Charlton *

08/05 - Marshfield, MA @ Levitate Backyard Outdoor Concert Series *

08/06 - Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church *

08/07 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios *

08/08 - Towson, MD @ The Recher *

08/09 - Richmond, VA @ The National *

08/10 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony *

08/12 - Rochester, NY @ Anthology *

08/13 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex *

08/14 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

08/15 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe

# with Caamp

% with Shakey Graves

* with Folk Bitch Trio