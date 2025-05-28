Skip to Content
Beatboxing Nuns Respond To Going Viral On Brazilian TV

1:48 PM EDT on May 28, 2025

Somebody call Pope Leo! The nuns are acting up on live television! Sisters Marizele Cassiano and Marisa de Paula, two nuns from Brazil, recently went viral after they beatboxed during a Catholic TV show. The pair were on Brazil’s Pai Eterno ("Eternal Father") channel talking about a vocational retreat when they started performing a song. Then, seemingly unprompted but in a very coordinated fashion, one of them started beatboxing and another started dancing. It's pretty extraordinary.

The Sisters spoke with AP News following the spectacle. "That moment was very spontaneous, because with Sister Marisa, if you start a beat, she will dance," said beatboxer Sister Marizele. "And I’m used to singing, to beatboxing, so for us it was very simple, spontaneous and at the same time very surprising to see that it went viral even outside Brazil."

The Sisters, who also work as vocation promoters, are particularly interested in helping young people struggling with drug addiction.According to Sister Marizele, music is a big part of their work: “Beatboxing, dancing, and the songs itself, are tools that God uses to reach the hearts of the people we work with. And it works! It’s beautiful to see."

See the beatboxing below.

