Cher & Future’s Super-Awkward 2017 Gap Commercial Is Going Viral Via TikTok Reenactments

11:40 AM EDT on May 28, 2025

Cher and Future are both super-famous pop stars who had some notorious breakups with other celebrities, and they both helped popularize the use of heavy, robotic Auto-Tune as an artistic choice. Beyond that, they don't have a whole lot in common. So it was weird when the Gap brought the two of them together to sing a Zaytoven-produced cover of Sly & The Family Stone's 1969 classic "Everyday People" in a 2017 commercial. In the ad, Cher sings a Broadway-style version of that song, while Future adds disinterested little ad-libs. Cher is an Oscar-winning actor, but you wouldn't know it from the sheer, overwhelming awkwardness of her interaction with Future. It's truly strange. Here, watch.

Evidently, kids on TikTok have just discovered this terrible little commercial, and many of them are now reenacting the ad, pairing up to lip-sync the clashing vocal parts from those two superstars. We have no idea how things like this become trends, but that's what's happening now. Honestly, anytime the young people of America find something that brings them the slightest bit of joy, that's a wonderful thing. It's rough out there. Watch some examples of this phenomenon below.

@_babytoad_

AND SCEWBY DEWBY DEWBYYY! Thank y’all so much for 20k followers ??? @Keebler??‍♀️ #fyp #cher #future #gap #babytoadandkeebler

♬ Ahhhhh - futurethemonster
@mitsy270

The most confusing duo of all time ?@zetra #future #cher

♬ Ahhhhh - futurethemonster

UPDATE: Zaytoven’s son Zayskii got a reaction from the man behind the beat…

https://www.tiktok.com/@onlyzayskii/video/7509296389072047406

Read More:

