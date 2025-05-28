Holy Fawn – “Beneath A Lightless Star”

Arizona's Holy Fawn make a gorgeous and immersive version of heavy shoegaze. That genre is awfully crowded these days, but Holy Fawn bring a metallic intensity to it that few of their peers can match. Dimensional Bleed, the band's last album, came out in 2022, and they went quiet after the release of the one-off 2023 single "Glóandi." Right now, though, Holy Fawn are getting ready for a tour with Rivers Of Nihil, and they've just shared their first new song in a few years.

Holy Fawn's new standalone single "Beneath A Lightless Star" shows what this band does so well. Parts of the song are twinkly and pretty, and other parts approach the beautiful ferocity of peak Deafheaven. Frontman Ryan Osterman says, "We wanted to release something with more emotional grit that mirrored the frustration with the state of the world." Below, check out the new song and Holy Fawn's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/28 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s *

5/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze *

5/30 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater *

5/31 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

6/01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

6/03 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

6/04 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

6/06 - Portland, OR @ Dante’s *

6/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

6/09 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

6/10 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater *

6/11 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

6/12 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake’s *

6/13 - Ft. Worth, TX @ The Rail *

6/14 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live *

6/15 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar *

6/17 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

6/18 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy *

6/19 - Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club *

6/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows *

6/21 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount *

6/22 - Toronto, ON @ Lees Palace *

6/25 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

* with Rivers of Nihil