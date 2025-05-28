Béton Armé – “Cercle Vicieux”

Dan, the single-named singer from the Montreal oi band Béton Armé, actually dances while he's performing. On the DIY punk underground, that really sets him apart. It's one thing that he's got in common with Beyoncé. Other things: Béton Armé and Beyoncé both have accent marks in their names, and they both have albums called Renaissance. That's really it, though.

Béton Armé's full-length debut Renaissance is coming out next month, and we've already posted lead single "Chemin De Croix." Today, the band shares a revved-up strutting anthem called "Cercle Vicieux," and you probably don't need Google Translate to tell you that the title is French for "Vicious Circle." The song is a tight, anthemic sprint with some seriously catchy whoa-oh-oh gang chants. It's not easy to play a long-established musical style and bring this much life and energy to it. Check it out below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/renaissance">Renaissance by Béton Armé</a>

Renaissance is out 6/13 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.