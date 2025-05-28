The Who Ex-Drummer Zak Starkey Now Disputes Roger Daltrey’s Characterization Of His Dismissal: “I Was Fired”

It's been over a month since the Who supposedly fired and then re-hired their longtime drummer Zak Starkey, and the whole situation continues to confuse. Earlier this week, Starkey clarified on his social media that Roger Daltrey hadn't fired him; the band simply retired him so that he could work on the handful of other projects he's a part of. But those of us without the job security granted by having a famous dad know that retiring isn't usually something you do to someone else. And now Starkey, who learned to drum both from his father Ringo Starr and the late Who legend Keith Moon, is calling bullshit.

The Who recently announced their North American farewell tour, while Starkey recently announced that his supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmos will have a new song coming out in early June penned by Noel Gallagher. Starkey says he told Daltrey that he'd be available for the Who's farewell tour this fall, as his Mantra Of The Cosmos bandmates Andy Bell and Shaun Ryder will be busy touring with their respective primary bands, Oasis and the Happy Mondays. It sounds like Starkey is accusing Daltrey of looking for excuses to not take him on tour. Here's his wild Instagram caption of the day: