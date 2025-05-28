Smokey Robinson Sues Rape Accusers For Defamation

Earlier this month, four unnamed women who worked as housekeepers for Smokey Robinson sued the 85-year-old pop icon for rape, sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence, a hostile work environment, and more offenses. Robinson promptly denied the allegations, and now he's countersuing for defamation.

Along with the cross-complaint filed today, Robinson's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the women’s lawsuit, claiming that they should not have been granted anonymity, per The New York Times. The lawyers allege in the legal files that the housekeepers “fabricated” the abuse allegations “in support of their extortionate scheme.”

They argue that Robinson and his wife Frances — who is also named in the women's suit — had a caring relationship with the housekeepers, including inviting them on vacations, celebrating holidays with them, and gifting them concert tickets and, on one occasion, a car.

Robinson is seeking $500 million in damages. As evidence, Robinson provided texts in which the women wished him a happy birthday, invited him to celebrations, and offered other expressions of support. The suit also claims Frances had considered at least one of the women a friend and included her in a will.

“The Robinsons did not abuse, harm or take advantage of plaintiffs; they treated plaintiffs with the utmost kindness and generosity,” the countersuit reads. “Unfortunately, the depths of plaintiffs’ avarice and greed knows no bounds.”

The former housekeepers' lawyers, John Harris and Herbert Hayden, explained in a statement that the countersuit is an attempt to silence and intimidate the women. “It is a baseless and vindictive legal maneuver designed to re-victimize, shift blame and discourage others from coming forward,” they said.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.