David Lynch Auction Includes Tons Of Instruments, Vinyl, & Collectible Memorabilia

It's been a little over five months since we lost David Lynch, and now the legendary filmmaker's memorabilia is up for auction. Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) announced the David Lynch Collection today, and it includes instruments, records, and more collectible items.

Lynch's vinyl collection consists of albums related to his films as well as his own personal records, which include Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Bobby Vinton, Chris Isaak, the B-52's, and more. As for instruments, there are a lot — guitars, keyboards, trumpets, violins, plus gear like amps and pedals.

“Julien’s and TCM are honored to represent and offer to the public for the first time this incredible collection of one of the greatest and most revered filmmakers of all time, David Lynch,” Catherine Williamson, the managing director of entertainment at Julien’s Auctions, said in a press release. “These historical and cherished pieces reflecting David Lynch’s singular artistic vision, as well as his passions and pursuits ranging from his director’s chair, espresso machine to his guitar, record collections and Twin Peaks style decor, come directly from the home of the visionary artist whose enigmatic films stirred our most imaginative and collective surreal dreams.”

See the full collection here.