Kneecap Dispute That They Pulled Out Of TRNSMT Festival: “Kneecap Were Removed”

7:16 PM EDT on May 28, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 22: (L-R) Móglaí Bap, Dj Provaí, and Mo Chara of Kneecap attend a preview and Q&A for “Kneecap” at BFI Southbank on August 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)

|Kate Green/Getty Images

Since advocating for Palestine during their Coachella performance last month, Kneecap have been struggling to play shows. The Northern Irish rap trio's performances at Germany's Hurricane and Southside festivals were canceled, as was their gig at the Eden Project in the UK. Now, they've been removed from the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

Kneecap had been slated to perform July 11 at Glasgow Green for the first day of the festival. A spokesperson for TRNSMT told Pitchfork the band was pulled “due to concerns expressed by the Police about safety at the event.” Police Scotland told BBC that Kneecap’s show would have required “a significant policing operation,” but it was ultimately up to the festival organizers. The other week they had a successful set at London's Wide Awake festival.

Responding to reports that Kneecap pulled out of TRNSMT, the group wrote on social media: "Kneecap didn't 'pull out' of TRNSMT — Kneecap were removed." In another post, they wrote, "To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry...it is out of our hands. Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues — ever. Make of that what you will." They also announced a show at the O2 Academy on July 8 to make up for it.

Bringing awareness to the ongoing genocide in Gaza has led Kneecap to endure what they call a "coordinated smear campaign," which included footage from old shows resurfacing and resulting in a terror charge for member Mo Chara, who is being accused of supporting Hamas and Hezbollah at previous concerts (the group has since denounced those organizations and said they never supported them).

Kneecap didn't "pull out" of TRNSMT - Kneecap were removed. https://t.co/WsFv8POBta

— KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) May 28, 2025

"Due to concerns expressed by the Police about safety at the event, Kneecap can no longer perform at TRNSMT." 🚔

To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry...it is out of our hands.

Glasgow has always been a huge city for us.… pic.twitter.com/s3Ba0ln4bC

— KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) May 28, 2025

