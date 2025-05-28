Skip to Content
Donald Trump Pardons NBA YoungBoy

7:39 PM EDT on May 28, 2025

In December, NBA YoungBoy — real name Kentrell Gaulden — was sentenced to 23 months in federal prison. Today, the rapper was one of many pardons Donald Trump announced today.

“I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist,” NBA YoungBoy wrote on his Instagram Story. “This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I’ve worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this.”

NBA YoungBoy had been charged with violating a federal law that bans convicted felons from possessing guns, which happened while he was under house arrest for allegedly running a prescription drug ring. The latter offense resulted in the four felony charges that were reduced to Class A Misdemeanors. The pardon arrives shortly after NBA YoungBoy announced his tour, which kicks off in September.

Larry Hoover, who was the subject of a high-profile campaign by Drake and Kanye West, was also pardoned by Trump.
