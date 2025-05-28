Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer Avoids Jail On Vehicular Manslaughter Charge

Last year former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer pled not guilty to a vehicular manslaughter charge that stemmed from him fatally striking a pedestration with his SUV. In a plea deal today, he accepted the lesser charge of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, avoiding jail time as part of his sentence.

Klinghoffer — who has also served as a touring member of Pearl Jam and Jane’s Addiction —was driving his black GMC Yukon in Alhambra, CA in March of last year when the car struck 47-year-old Israel Sanchez, who died from his injuries within hours. Los Angeles County Judge Rosa Fregoso has now sentenced him to one year of informal probation and 60 days of community labor. Klinghoffer also must complete a driver safety class and pay restitution to be determined at a later date. “If you continue to drive while distracted, and as a result of your driving someone is killed, you can be charged with murder,” a prosecutor said.

Klinghoffer was sued for wrongful death by Sanchez’s family last summer. They alleged the musician had been on his phone and “was likely driving while distracted” and “made no braking or slowing motion until after he fatally struck.” The civil case is ongoing and a hearing is slated for July 1.