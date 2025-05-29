Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Shaki Tavi Announce New Album Minor Slip: Hear “Breaker”

8:41 PM EDT on May 28, 2025

In 2021, Shaki Tavi released their debut album Shaki Tavi I. Today, the LA shoegaze band is announcing its follow-up Minor Slip, which is their first for the great Felte label. The sweeping, vivacious lead single "Breaker" is out now.

Leon Manson, who helms the project, says of the song, “It was the first product of reapproaching music with no thought of what it could bring me besides joy; after finishing it, the flow of ideas was nonstop.”

Manson also works at Non Plus Ultra, a non-profit dedicated to emerging musicians and artists. “This record sometimes felt like a burden, other times like a life raft; it was a process of welcoming whatever is happening, even when there are minor slips,” he explains.

"Breaker" comes with a cinematic music video directed by Sean Stout; watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Lip"
02 "Sunscreen"
03 "Breaker"
04 "Trees"
05 "Foam"
06 "Peeler"
07 "Infinity Trim"
08 "Tilted"

Minor Slip is out 8/15 via Felte. Pre-order it here.

Sean Stout

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Slothrust Share “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” Cover

December 8, 2025
New Music

gobbinjr Shares First New Song In Years

December 8, 2025
New Music

Sweet Pill Announce New Album Still There’s A Glow: Hear “No Control”

December 8, 2025
New Music

Nothing – “Purple Strings” (Feat. Mary Lattimore)

December 8, 2025
New Music

Bory – “We’ll Burn That Bridge When We Get To It”

December 8, 2025
New Music

The Crying Nudes – “joyride”

December 6, 2025