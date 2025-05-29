Shaki Tavi Announce New Album Minor Slip: Hear “Breaker”

In 2021, Shaki Tavi released their debut album Shaki Tavi I. Today, the LA shoegaze band is announcing its follow-up Minor Slip, which is their first for the great Felte label. The sweeping, vivacious lead single "Breaker" is out now.

Leon Manson, who helms the project, says of the song, “It was the first product of reapproaching music with no thought of what it could bring me besides joy; after finishing it, the flow of ideas was nonstop.”

Manson also works at Non Plus Ultra, a non-profit dedicated to emerging musicians and artists. “This record sometimes felt like a burden, other times like a life raft; it was a process of welcoming whatever is happening, even when there are minor slips,” he explains.

"Breaker" comes with a cinematic music video directed by Sean Stout; watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Lip"

02 "Sunscreen"

03 "Breaker"

04 "Trees"

05 "Foam"

06 "Peeler"

07 "Infinity Trim"

08 "Tilted"

Minor Slip is out 8/15 via Felte. Pre-order it here.