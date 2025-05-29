$ilkMoney Announces New Album Who Waters The Wilting Giving Tree Once The Leaves Dry Up And The Fruits No Longer Bear?: Hear “NEVER TRUST A BITCH THA- *EXPLODES*”

Earlier this year, $ilkMoney joined Fly Anakin, Quelle Chris, and Big Kahuna OG for the track “My N***a.” Today, the Richmond rapper is back with his first new solo material in three years with "NEVER TRUST A BITCH THA- *EXPLODES*," which is the lead single from his forthcoming album Who Waters The Wilting Giving Tree Once The Leaves Dry Up And The Fruits No Longer Bear?.

Who Waters The Wilting Giving Tree Once The Leaves Dry Up And The Fruits No Longer Bear? is the follow-up to 2022's I Don’t Give A Fuck About This Rap Shit, Imma Just Drop Until I Don’t Feel Like It Anymore. “NEVER TRUST A BITCH THA- *EXPLODES*” was produced by Kahlil Blu and comes with a music video directed by Micaiah Carter. Check it out below.

Who Waters The Wilting Giving Tree Once The Leaves Dry Up And The Fruits No Longer Bear? is out this summer via DB$B Records/Lex Records.