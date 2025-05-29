Drake Earns Record-Breaking 10th RIAA Diamond Certification

On Wednesday, the Recording Institute Association Of America gave diamond certifications to two of Drake's biggest hits, 2009's "Best I Ever Had" and 2013's "Hold On, We're Going Home." That brings the total number of Drake's diamond certifications to 10, the most of any artist ever. As Billboard points out, Drake leapfrogged over Post Malone and Garth Brooks, who both had nine certifications apiece. Brooks' diamond records are all albums, which is crazy. Post Malone has nine diamond singles. In 2023, he broke a record previously held by Bruno Mars.

It's probably worth pointing out that fully half of Drake's diamond certifications are for appearances on other people's tracks -- Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode," Future's "Life Is Good," Rihanna's "Work," Lil Wayne's "Love Me," and Chris Brown's "No Guidance." It's still a huge accomplishment, and Drake could soon extend that record. At the moment, his 2018 smash "Nice For What" is nine times platinum, so it's just one step away from diamond.