Levitation Festival Announces 2025 Lineup With Pavement, TV On The Radio, Built To Spill, & More

11:01 AM EDT on May 29, 2025

Austin's Levitation Festival is returning this year on September 25-28. The first wave of announced artists includes Pavement, TV On The Radio, Built To Spill,Wednesday, Boy Harsher, Marie Davidson, the Armed, Mastodon, Blood Incantation, Model/Actriz, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Blonde Redhead, and Pup & Jeff Rosenstock.

The four-day fest will take place at Palmer Events Center with nightly venue programming across Austin’s Downtown Red River District. Other acts include Being Dead, Acid Bath, Martin Rev (Suicide), Sudan Archives, the Brian Jonestown Massacre, the Dandy Warhols, Goat Girl, Mdou Moctar, Teen Suicide, Pixel Grip, and A Place To Bury Strangers.

You can purchase tickets and find more information here.

