Watch Gin Blossoms & Blues Traveler Play “Hey Jealousy” & “Run Around” Together On Kimmel

I never thought the Gin Blossoms and Blues Traveler had too much in common musically, but both bands were all over rock radio in the '90s, and both are still around today. Last night, both bands appeared together on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they performed a medley of two of their respective biggest hits -- the Gin Blossoms' "Hey Jealousy," from 1992, and Blues Traveler's "Run Around," from 1994. The two bands didn't play the complete songs, instead switching back and forth between them in a herky-jerk medley.

Jimmy Kimmel Live used to host Mash-Up Mondays collaborations, where the bands were chosen entirely because of their names -- things like Panic! At The Sisqó. This was not that. Instead, Blues Traveler and the Gin Blossoms are heading out on tour this summer, and they're bringing fellow '90s veterans the Spin Doctors with them. It's too bad they couldn't jam "Two Princes" into that Kimmel performance, too. Watch it below.