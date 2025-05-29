The Hidden Cameras Announce First Album In Nine Years Bronto: Hear “Undertow”

For nearly a quarter-century, the theatrical Canadian indie outfit known as the Hidden Cameras have dedicated themselves to what mastermind Joel Gibb once described as "gay folk church music." But it's been a while since they've made a new album. Home On Native Land, the last Hidden Cameras LP, came out back in 2016. Last year, however, the Hidden Cameras returned with a version of "Silent Night," released just in time for Christmas. Now, they've announced the impending release of Bronto, the long-awaited new album that takes them into club-music territory.

These days, Joel Gibb is living in Berlin. In 2023, the Hidden Cameras released a 20th-anniversary reissue of their sophomore album The Smell Of Our Own, and Gibb spoke to Stereogum to promote it. Here's what he said about the album he had in progress at the time:

I have recorded a techno-house record in Munich, actually. It tries to connect Berlin and Munich a bit. It was written in Berlin and recorded in Munich and mixed a bit in Berlin and Munich. And it tries to touch upon all of my favorite things about techno and house, or more house and electro-pop. So I hope to put that out soon after this reissue business.

Gibb recorded the upcoming LP Bronto with producer Nicolas Sierig, and it's coming in September. Lead single "Undertow" is a pulsing synth jam that recalls the euphoric force of Erasure. Perhaps not coincidentally, it looks like the track's single will include a remix from Erasure's Vince Clarke. Earlier this month, the Hidden Cameras also quietly released the single "How do you love?," along with remixes from the Pet Shop Boys, Boys' Shorts, and Hidrogenesse. Below, check out "Undertow," the "How do you love?" video, and the Bronto tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "How do you love?"

02 "Undertow"

03 "Full cycle"

04 "Quantify"

05 "I want you"

06 "You can call"

07 "Brontosaurus law"

08 "Wie wild"

09 "State of"

10 "Don't tell me that you love me"

Bronto is out 9/12 on Mixed Up Records.