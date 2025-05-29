Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Goo Goo Dolls Played “Iris” At Demi Lovato’s Wedding, American Idol Finale

10:59 AM EDT on May 29, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) John Rzeznik and Robert Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls perform onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

|Amy Sussman

Demi Lovato loves the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris." She's covered the song quite a few times on tour before, with Goos frontman John Rzeznik even joining her onstage for a rendition at a 2022 show in New York. The former Disney star got married on Sunday to singer Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, and they got Rzeznik to do "Iris" -- which the couple say is their favorite song -- live for their first dance.

“It was surreal,” Lovato told Vogue of the special performance. “This was a pinch-us moment. It’s our favorite song and has so much meaning to both of us.” Meanwhile, the Goo Goo Dolls recently went on an episode of Zach Sang's podcast to talk about the song's legacy.

And Lovato's wedding isn't the only unexpected place Goo Goo Dolls have done "Iris" recently. They performed the song on American Idol last week with Top 10 finalist Mattie Pruitt, who was not born yet when the song was released in 1998. (They also did "Iris" at Stagecoach with Steve Aoki a month ago.)

See photos from Lovato's wedding below.

@zachsangshow

@Goo Goo Dolls tell the full story behind their iconic “Iris” rain performance in Buffalo NY #googoodolls #iris #rain #buffalo #newyork #zachsangshow #zachsang #danzolot #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound - Zach Sang Show

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

You Can Now Book Your Kid’s Bar Mitzvah At Madame ZuZu’s And Billy Corgan Might Even Jam With Him

December 10, 2025
News

Hangout Festival, Which Rebranded With Morgan Wallen This Year, Won’t Return In 2026

December 9, 2025
News

PinkPantheress Announces 2026 North American Tour Using Fair Value Exchange For Tickets

December 9, 2025
News

Gene Simmons Tells Senators That Musicians Are Treated “Worse Than Slaves”

December 9, 2025
News

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Respond To AI Spotify Impersonator

December 9, 2025
News

Bob Vylan Take Legal Action Against RTÉ For Glastonbury Reporting

December 9, 2025