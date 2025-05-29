Goo Goo Dolls Played “Iris” At Demi Lovato’s Wedding, American Idol Finale

Demi Lovato loves the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris." She's covered the song quite a few times on tour before, with Goos frontman John Rzeznik even joining her onstage for a rendition at a 2022 show in New York. The former Disney star got married on Sunday to singer Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, and they got Rzeznik to do "Iris" -- which the couple say is their favorite song -- live for their first dance.

“It was surreal,” Lovato told Vogue of the special performance. “This was a pinch-us moment. It’s our favorite song and has so much meaning to both of us.” Meanwhile, the Goo Goo Dolls recently went on an episode of Zach Sang's podcast to talk about the song's legacy.

And Lovato's wedding isn't the only unexpected place Goo Goo Dolls have done "Iris" recently. They performed the song on American Idol last week with Top 10 finalist Mattie Pruitt, who was not born yet when the song was released in 1998. (They also did "Iris" at Stagecoach with Steve Aoki a month ago.)

See photos from Lovato's wedding below.