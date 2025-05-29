Africa Express – “Soledad” (Feat. Damon Albarn, Nick Zinner, Joan As Police Woman, & More)

A couple weeks ago, Africa Express announced their new studio album Africa Express presents... Bahidorá, which is out July 11 via World Circuit Records. Today, they shared new singles “Soledad” featuring Damon Albarn, Luisa Almaguer, Nick Zinner, Seye Adelekan, Joan as Police Woman and the Mexican Institute of Sound, and “Otim Hop” with Otim Alpha, Bootie Brown, K.O.G. and Tom Excell.

“‘Soledad’ and Africa Express are both symbolic and material examples of reparation for the historical debt that whiteness and the mainstream owe to racialized and independent artists around the world, It makes me very happy to be part of this, it still feels like a dream to me. It’s a beautiful glitch in the Matrix,” Mexican singer-songwriter and trans community advocate Luisa Almaguer said.

The Pharcyde's Bootie Brown said of “Otim Hop," that “listening to the stories Otim was telling made me realize that you have to adapt to struggle. And when you think you have it hard, there is someone that can top your struggle very easy…The song was created when we were just sitting around from a long day and it was time to pack to get ready for the ride to the airport. Magic man Otim had an idea and we just all came together for one last effort.”

Africa Express presents... Bahidorá is out 7/11 via World Circuit Records.