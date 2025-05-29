Case Oats Announce Debut Album Last Missouri Exit: Hear “Bitter Root Lake”

Earlier this year, Chicago's Case Oats announced they signed to Merge Records and shared the sweet acoustic track "Seventeen." Today, the five-piece returns with another song "Bitter Root Lake” and the news that their debut Last Missouri Exit is out August 22.

"Bitter Root Lake" is another promising release from Casey Gomez Walker, drummer Spencer Tweedy, guitarist Max Subar, fiddle player Scott Daniel, and bassist Jason Ashworth. It's a twangy, golden-hearted folk song. The track showcases Gomez Walker's strong lyricism, telling the tragic story of an outlaw, death, and stubborn love. "Dreams of you still haunt me / I see you floating there / My love has never faded / I dream of your wet hair," she sings on the last verse. Chills!

Pre-order Last Missouri Exit here and watch the video for "Bitter Root Lake" below.

Last Missouri Exit is out 8/22 via Merge.