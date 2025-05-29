Skip to Content
Wylderness Announce Safe Mode EP: Hear "What Happens To The Rain"

May 29, 2025

Remember Wilderness? I liked that band. The Baltimore post-punkers got Best New Music back when Pitchfork was at its kingmaker peak, and nobody mentions them anymore. They haven't released anything since their 2008 LP k)no(w)here, and now it's like they never existed. That's crazy. Anyway, this blog post isn't about Wilderness. It's about Wylderness. You need that y in there. Otherwise, a few aging-hipster types might get confused.

Wylderness come from Cardiff and make buzzy guitar music; we posted their song "Is It Summer" earlier this year. In a few days, they'll release a new EP called Safe Mode. Today, they've shared a hazy, bittersweet number called "What Happens To The Rain." Wylderness' publicist describes the band as shoegaze, but I think they sound more like what might've happened if some of New Zealand's Flying Nun bands had a budget. Below, check out "What Happens To The Rain" and the Safe Mode tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Big Ideas"
02 "Is It Summer"
03 "Sun Scream"
04 "What Happens To The Rain"

The self-released Safe Mode EP is out 6/2.

