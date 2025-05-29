NINA – “Twink”

Nina Cristante is one third of the London trio bar italia, and she also makes solo music under the name NINA. She must have complicated feelings about capitalization. Earlier this year, we posted her single "Till The Devil Gets Bored." Since then, Cristiante has released the collaborative EP Discordia with Orazio Argentero of Pretty Sick and Vaermina, and she's also teamed up with her bar italia bandmate Sam Fenton to score a film called The Richest Man In Babylon. Now, she's got a new solo single. The new NINA track is called "Twink," and she co-wrote it with Orazio Argentero, and it's a really cool and evocative tangled-guitar track. I don't know why it has that title. Check it out below.

<a href="https://ninaaaaaaaaaaa13.bandcamp.com/track/twink">TWINK by NINA</a>