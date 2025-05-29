Skip to Content
Drumpocalypse 2025: Paradise Lost Split With Guido Montanarini

1:39 PM EDT on May 29, 2025

The drummers are not alright. There's that whole confusing debacle between Zak Starkey and the Who, as well as Josh Freese’s shocking ousting from Foo Fighters. There have also been percussionist changes for Guns N’ Roses, Goose, Oasis, Primus, Godsmack, Umphree’s McGee, Iron Maiden, Bob Dylan, To The Grave, Black Flag, and New Pornographers. Yesterday In Flames announced they’re splitting with their drummer. And now, English metal band Paradise Lost have announced that they are parting ways with their stickman too.

"We've made the difficult creative decision to part ways with our drummer, Guido Zima," reads a statement they posted. "We thank Guido for his contributions to the band and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We appreciate your continued support and understanding, and we're looking forward to the next chapter with the band." Zima joined the band in 2022.

Good luck out there, drummers.

UPDATE: Paradise Lost have announced Jeff Singer is returning on drums. In a statemnt, he writes:

"When I got a call asking if I would drum for Paradise Lost again it was clear the time was right and we could actually make this happen. Nothing could make me prouder. Firstly, the band, management and fans have always made me feel part of the family and secondly as a fan of the band it is a dream and something I have thought about a lot over the years. Paradise Lost are in my blood. I can't wait and am so excited to get out there with the lads playing the songs I love and meeting our amazing loyal fans again."

