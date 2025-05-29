Drumpocalypse 2025: Paradise Lost Split With Guido Montanarini

The drummers are not alright. There's that whole confusing debacle between Zak Starkey and the Who, as well as Josh Freese’s shocking ousting from Foo Fighters. There have also been percussionist changes for Guns N’ Roses, Goose, Oasis, Primus, Godsmack, Umphree’s McGee, Iron Maiden, Bob Dylan, To The Grave, Black Flag, and New Pornographers. Yesterday In Flames announced they’re splitting with their drummer. And now, English metal band Paradise Lost have announced that they are parting ways with their stickman too.

"We've made the difficult creative decision to part ways with our drummer, Guido Zima," reads a statement they posted. "We thank Guido for his contributions to the band and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We appreciate your continued support and understanding, and we're looking forward to the next chapter with the band." Zima joined the band in 2022.

Good luck out there, drummers.

UPDATE: Paradise Lost have announced Jeff Singer is returning on drums. In a statemnt, he writes: