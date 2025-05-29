Skip to Content
News

Magnolia Electric Co. Members & Will Johnson Reunite For New Single, Tour

5:14 PM EDT on May 29, 2025

Will Johnson is getting the band back together. He and the remaining members of Magnolia Electric Co. are returning with new recordings as Magnolia & Johnson Electric Co. Prior to his death, the group worked closely with Ohio singer-songwriter Jason Molina. Today, they've shared a new version of "The Big Beast," which was originally recorded by Molina and Magnolia Electric Co. They've also announced four shows in Texas this September.

Will Johnson, Mike Brenner, Jason Evans Groth, Michael Kapinus, Mark Rice, and Pete Schreiner connected earlier this year in Texas to record “Wooden Heart” and “Twenty Cycles To The Ground," which will be coming out as a 7" on September 19. The songs were recorded and mixed by Britton Beisenherz and mastered by Matthew Barnhart. The 7" will also feature artwork by Will Schaff.

Listen to the the new version of "The Big Beast" and find the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
09/18 Austin, TX @ 29th Street Ballroom
09/19 San Antonio, TX @ The Lonesome Rose
09/20 Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
09/21 Houston, TX @ Continental Club



