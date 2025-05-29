Mary In The Junkyard – “Drains”

Mary In The Junkyard, who are currently touring with Wet Leg, have returned with their first new music since releasing last year's debut EP This Old House. "Drains" is guitar-driven ode to the underbelly of civilization. Clari Freeman-Taylor high-pitched vocals inflate and wilt as she sings about feelings of insanity and relationships that will pick you up when you fall through the cracks.

"I am curious about the bowels of the city, we don't see what's below but there are many pipes and caves and my friend once said 'if you bury yourself i will dig you out again' and I wanted to immortalise it because it made me feel so warm," Freeman-Taylor said of the track.

The song comes with a cool video directed by Edie Lawrence that features live-action puppetry. In the visual, we meet a cute little guy that lives in a sewer. He pops up through drains to observe the giant humans around him. In the end, not everyone is a fan of little buddies living in drains.

Watch "Drains" below.