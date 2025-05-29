MORN – “Modern Man”

MORN are a new band from South Wales, and today they shared their debut single "Modern Man" as part of Speedy Wunderground's Speedy Single Series. It's a glitchy, itchy rager with gloomy lyrics: "It's a strange place/ Get me out of here/ There are people dying/ and they can't breathe." Stabbing guitar strums conjure a restless urgency. Something about it reminds me a bit of Bloc Party or the Strokes, but angrier.

"Modern Man came from the wild urgency of our lives," vocalist and guitarist Oliver Riba shared. "Born from teenage riffs, shaped by laughter, anger, and fear. It’s a desperate sprint through the loneliness and madness of routine, a strange reflection on the dream of escape. It felt right that it was all captured live, and Dan Carey really brought it to life with a touch of his magic. Welcome to the world of MORN."

It also comes with a gripping video directed by Felix Lawson, Luca Lawson, and Benjamin Pritchard. The epic black and white visual shows the band playing in a dark field amongst bursting fireworks. Watch it below.