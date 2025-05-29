Bright Eyes Share New “A Song To Pass The Time” Recording For Today’s 25th Anniversary Of Fever And Mirrors

Today marks 25 years of Bright Eyes' most emo album, Fevers And Mirrors. To celebrate, Conor Oberst recorded a new version of the closer "A Song To Pass The Time," turning it into a piano ballad for a Bandcamp exclusive.

This rerecording done with pianist Dan McCarthy follows last year's LP Five Dice, All Threes. Before that, the band reissued all nine of their albums with companion EPs. Meanwhile I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning and Digital Ash In A Digital Urn both turned 20 earlier this year. Hear the new version of "A Song To Pass The Time" below.